BirdsCaribbean Expresses Alarm at the Escalation of Illegal Bird Trafficking in Cuba. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- BirdsCaribbean is extremely concerned at the drastic increase in the capture and trafficking of wild birds in Cuba over the past two years and is urging the Cuban Government to enforce laws put in place to curb the practice.

The economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a return to the centuries-old tradition of trapping and selling birds as a

way to make a living – and it has reached unprecedented levels,

putting already declining populations of birds at risk. These birds are sold on social media platforms, in particular Facebook and WhatsApp.

The numbers are ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39324-birdscaribbean-expresses-alarm-at-the-escalation-of-illegal-bird-trafficking-in-cuba.html