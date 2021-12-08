Blijdens Drive shooting suspect arrested. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, December 1, various units of St. Maarten Police KPSM joined forces to apprehend suspect J.C. for whom an arrest warrant was issued for shooting on Blijden Drive on October 30, 2021.

The suspect was arrested in Cole Bay as part of the ongoing investigation into a shooting incident in which a man was shot in his leg after an altercation on Blijden Drive. The suspect had fled the scene shortly after injuring the victim.

The suspect remains detained pending further investigation.

