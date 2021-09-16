Blues and Blues selected as new ferry operator. | SMN NEWS

SABA/STATIA:--- Blues and Blues Ltd. from Anguilla will be the new operator of the ferry services between St. Eustatius, Saba, and St. Maarten and between St. Eustatius and St. Kitts.

The selection of Blues and Blues as the new ferry operator is the first phase. The next phase is the drafting of a so-called Public Service Obligation (PSO). The PSO will state the details of the public-private maritime connectivity agreement. It is estimated that the ferry operation can start earliest on November 1, 2021, depending on how long it takes to draft and sign the PSO agreement.

Funding for the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38559-blues-and-blues-selected-as-new-ferry-operator.html