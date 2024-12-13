Bomb Alert Exercise at Government Building a Success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Friday morning, December 13, 2024, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) took place at the Government Administration Building.

The practical exercise was deemed a success and included members of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), the Koninklijke Marechausee (Dutch Military Police), the Royal Dutch Military, and the Government of Sint Maarten Security.

The training was organized and executed under the auspices of KPSM and facilitated by instructors of the Koninklijke Marechausee.

The theoretical training took place between December 2 – 6 and concluded with the practical exercise on Friday.

The practical exercise served as a live drill based on the theoretical lessons that the participants received at the beginning of December.

The spontaneous drill exercise took place when staff, customers, and visitors had already entered the Government Administration Building to start their day on Friday, and these people eventually became a part of this practical exercise.

The instructors shared that all involved performed exceptionally well, with everyone vacating the building in a timely manner on Friday during the drill.

The practical exercise also provided some valuable tips to improve stakeholder preparedness for real-life situations, which will be included in protocols.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46631-bomb-alert-exercise-at-government-building-a-success.html