Bonaire makes progress in financial management. | SMN NEWS

Kralendijk:--- The Executive Council has to prevent having a budget surplus at the end of the year and the Island Council should show more decisiveness in its role to set the standards. The Board of financial supervision Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba (Cft) have indicated this in its discussions with the Executive Council and the Island Council.

As a result of the COVID 19 crisis, during the first half of 2021 tourism was lower than in 2019. As a result, the island revenues were USD 1.7 million below budget. Nevertheless, up to and including the second quarter the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38940-bonaire-makes-progress-in-financial-management.html