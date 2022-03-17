Bonaire to Host a Prominent New Rum Festival in June. | SMN NEWS

~Island to host epicurean event June 14-17, 2022~





BONAIRE:--- The Dutch Caribbean Island of Bonaire is excited to announce a new event for rum and travel enthusiasts.



Bonaire Rum Week, is a celebration of the world of Caribbean rum, featuring cocktail competitions, exquisite rum pairing dinners, beach parties, and the chance to taste some of the world’s finest rums.



Set for June 14-17, 2022, Bonaire Rum Week is hosted by Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and organized by Caribbean Journal, the world’s leading Caribbean travel media company and the team behind the annual Caribbean Rum Awards festival in St. Barth.



