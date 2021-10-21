Book week 2021 – Monday, October 25 through Saturday, October 30, 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Philipsburg Jubilee Library invites the entire public to join us as we once again celebrate another exciting Book Week with its theme 'Read Anywhere, Any Time, Any Place'!

One of the most interesting aspects of books is that you can read them at any time and any place, whether it is a physical book or an electronic one. The Philipsburg Jubilee Library (PJL) starts 2021 book week with a book launch ceremony scheduled for Monday, October 25, 2021.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, students were invited to express their experiences in terms of a short story, a drawing, or a ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38852-book-week-2021-monday-october-25-through-saturday-october-30-2021.html