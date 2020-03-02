Braemar Cruise Turnaround Operation a Success due to Collaboration with Essential Stakeholders. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The turnaround operation involving the Fred Olsen cruise ship Braemar can be considered a success Port St. Maarten Management said on Sunday evening when the operation came to an end around 11.00 pm.

The turnaround operation included disembarking and embarking passengers at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facility. The turnaround entails when one set of passengers departs the ship and another set embarks. 636 passengers disembarked; 556 embarked; 56 were in transit passengers; four disembarking crew and 380 in transit crew.

We have been working closely with the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM Airport) Operations section

