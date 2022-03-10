Break The Bias – CIBC FirstCaribbean Joins the Movement to Raise Awareness Against Bias Towards Women. Supports Women & Girls Organizations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In joining the global celebration of International Women’s Day, CIBC FirstCaribbean female staffers joined the movement to call out gendered actions and #BreakTheBias – a forge towards women's equality.



Additionally, in support of a world that embraces diversity, equitability, and inclusiveness, the bank in recognition of the day, made a donation to Safe Haven, a women’s shelter. The well-received funds will support them in their continued work against abusive situations, particularly for women in the community.



The opportunity was also seized to present the Uijma Foundation with a donation. The foundation which opened its doors in 2005, provides professional ...







