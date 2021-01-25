BREAKING NEWS: 3 persons shot dead in Grand Case. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— Three persons were shot dead at a bar in Grand Case during the early morning hours on Monday according to reports reaching SMN News.

While information thus far is sketchy it is understood that the shooting took place at a bar in the Shanty Town area leaving two men and one woman dead. Residents identified the victims as Rosy an architect from the Dominican Republic and Teddy Buckshot, while the third person has not yet been identified. The victim’s ages are 45,40 and 25 years old. It is also reported that two of the victims had weapons in their possession.

