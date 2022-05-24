BREAKING NEWS: Acting Governor Reynold Groenveldt passed away today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Acting Governor of St. Maarten Reynold Groenveldt has passed away today.

SMN News learned that the acting governor died suddenly. No other details regarding the death of Acting Governor Reynold Groenveldt are not readily available. The information on the passing of the acting governor has been confirmed by Governor Eugene Holiday.

Attorney at law, Mr. Reynold Amando Groeneveldt was appointed by Royal Decree, as the first Acting Governor of Sint Maarten. Previously Mr. Groeneveldt served as Acting Lieutenant Governor during the transition period from May 31st, 2010 until October 10th, 2010.

Mr. Reynold Groeneveldt was born on Aruba from ...



...



