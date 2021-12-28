BREAKING NEWS: Air Caraibe flight engine caught fire, aircraft returned to PJIAE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- An Air Caraibe Airbus A 330-323 lost one of its engines as it took off from the Princess Juliana International Airport on Tuesday evening. The flight departed St. Maarten to Paris Orly when one of its engines caught fire in the air.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Mingo confirmed the incident and said that the aircraft was not filled to capacity and that it landed safely as it turned around after losing its engine.

Mingo said all passengers are safe and that more details will be released later.

Bystanders who saw the aircraft in the air told SMN News that



...



