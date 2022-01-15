BREAKING NEWS: Air Traffic Controllers on strike with unions. | SMN NEWS

AIRPORT:--- The Princess Juliana Airport Air Traffic Controllers are currently on strike as they protest various grievances, one being the 12.5% cuts in their salaries.

SMN News learned that the air traffic controllers are being supported by their unions the Windward Island Civil Servants Union (WICSU) as they continue to protest the way their Collective Labor Agreement goes.

Efforts made to reach the Chief Executive Officer of PJIAE Brian Mingo proved futile on Saturday morning.

As soon as more information becomes available SMN News will update this article.



