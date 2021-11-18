Breaking News: Armed Robbery at Starz Casino. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police are busy investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Starz Casino in Simpson Bay. Police Spokesman Joe Josepha confirmed that a robbery took place at the casino. Three suspects, it is believed committed the armed robbery, one of which have been arrested. It is not clear if the robbers made way with any money, however, details on the robbery are not yet available. As soon as more information becomes available this article will be updated.



