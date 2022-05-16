BREAKING NEWS: Back Street shooting leaves one dead. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- Police are investigating a shooting on the Back Street where a male victim has lost his life

SMN News learned that the shooting took place in a yard not far away from Donchies bakery. So far there is no detail on the identity of the victim and or shooter. Detectives and forensics are busy with the investigation on the scene.

As soon as the police release more information this article will be updated.



