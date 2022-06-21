BREAKING NEWS:— Former CEO of Ports St. Maarten fully acquitted by appeals court. | SMN NEWS

~ Former MP Frans Richardson was condemned to 20 months with a 5-year ban on passive rights. ~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Former Chief Executive Officer of Ports St. Maarten Mark Mingo was fully acquitted by the Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

Mingo’s life was turned upside down when he was arrested on June 17th, 2017. On Tuesday the former CEO broke down when the verdict was read in open court.

The court determined that the prosecution did not have the evidence to support their claim that Mingo overrated over 200 invoices.

