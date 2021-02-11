BREAKING NEWS:— GEBE interim manager Sharine Daniel resigns, citing irreconcilable differences. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As the saga continues with NV GEBE Supervisory Board of Directors and Interim Manager Sharine Daniel has forced the latter to tender her resignation on Thursday afternoon.

The resignation letter which was sent to the SBOD states that Daniel has terminated the service agreement dated October 28th, 2020 which will become effective as of February 19th, 2021.

Daniel stated in her letter that she has informed the SBOD on multiple occasions that they have been interfering with the daily affairs of N.V GEBE which is in breach of the articles of incorporation and the Corporate Governance Code.

The ...



