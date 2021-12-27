BREAKING NEWS:— Middle Region Shooting Suspect Arrested, victim critical, unborn baby died. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The male suspect that shot his partner in the Middle Region on Boxing Day was arrested on Monday evening at A.J. C Browers Road without incident.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said the suspect was taken to the Philipsburg Police Station where is he is being questioned.

In the meantime, the victim remains in critical condition at the St. Maarten Medical Center, unfortunately, the woman lost he unborn baby due to gunshot wounds in her stomach area.

SMN News learned that the young woman was about 6 to 8 weeks pregnant and her unborn child could not be saved.

