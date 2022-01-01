BREAKING NEWS: Minor in critical condition from stabbing. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The police are currently investigating a stabbing that took place on the L.B. Scott Road of a minor. She was transported to the S.M.M.C in critical condition. Police are busy searching for the suspect. The reason for the stabbing is still unknown.

Investigation is ongoing.

KPSM Press Release.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39402-breaking-news-minor-in-critical-condition-from-stabbing.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39402-breaking-news-minor-in-critical-condition-from-stabbing.html