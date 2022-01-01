BREAKING NEWS: Minor in critical condition from stabbing. | SMN NEWS

stabbingfillin24102012PHILIPSBURG:--- The police are currently investigating a stabbing that took place on the L.B. Scott Road of a minor. She was transported to the S.M.M.C in critical condition. Police are busy searching for the suspect. The reason for the stabbing is still unknown.
Investigation is ongoing.

KPSM Press Release.


