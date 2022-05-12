BREAKING NEWS: MITTE suspect Nicole Halley released on Thursday — Attorney at Law Roseburg. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The 5th Mitte suspect Nicole Halley identified by the Prosecutors Office as N.M.B. H has been released on Thursday afternoon confirmed her attorney Sjamira Roseburg.

Attorney at Law Roseburg said that her client was questioned by detectives for a few hours and was released by 5 pm on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Prosecutor’s press release Nicole Halley was arrested for money laundering.

The suspects Alex Dijkhoffz, Sharon Filico, and Nicole Halley were arrested Wednesday evening in the Mitte investigation.



