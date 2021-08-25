BREAKING NEWS: Motorcycle Rider passed away Wednesday night. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Police are busy investigating an accident that took place on L. B Scott Road by the entrance of Emilio Wilson Estate where a motorcycle rider slammed into a car that was turning left to go towards the foot ballfield. The motorcycle rider passed away shortly after. SMN News learned that the deceased driver is known to all in the community of Simpson Bay as Jason.

More information on the accident and the deceased tomorrow.



