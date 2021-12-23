BREAKING NEWS:— MP Claudius Buncamper convicted in Ruby case 32 months while banned for 7 years as civil servant. (UPDATED 1) | SMN NEWS

~ Buncamper filed an appeal, but will be suspended from Parliament~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Independent Member of Parliament Claudius Buncamper has been convicted in the Ruby case that was filed by the Prosecutors Office.

The court convicted the longtime civil servant to 32 months imprisonment and has banned him for a period of 7 years as a civil servant, while his wife Maria Buncamper Molanus has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.

In the meantime, the court also sentenced Leroy La Paix and Roberto Flanders to 12 months conditional with 210 hours of community service.

