BREAKING NEWS:—- MP Solange Duncan declares herself Independent and resigns from National Alliance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Member of Parliament Solange Ludmilla Duncan declared herself an Independent member of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon and has resigned from the National Alliance Political party that is led by Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

Duncan said that the party on which her father served no longer shares her core values since she has been a civil servant for a number of years.

It was anticipated that MP Duncan would have left the national alliance since they seemed to have drifted apart.

The Parliament of St. Maarten has 7 factions with its 15-member seat. They are the National Alliance, (3) United ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40762-breaking-news-mp-solange-duncan-declares-herself-independent-and-resigns-from-national-alliance.html