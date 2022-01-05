Breaking News: Parliament suspends MP Buncamper based on conviction. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Parliament of St. Maarten will be holding a public meeting on Thursday to inform the Parliament and people of St. Maarten that Independent Member of Parliament Claudius Buncamper has been suspended since he was convicted on December 23rd, 2021.

The Attorney General Office has dispatched a letter to the Minister of Justice and Parliament of St. Maarten informing them of MP Buncamper’s conviction and suspension based on the constitution of St. Maarten.

The letter states that on December 23rd, 2021 the Court of First Instance of St. Maarten issued a verdict that pointed out that Buncamper has been ...



