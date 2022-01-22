BREAKING NEWS: Police busy investigating Homicide in Cole Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The police are busy investigating the shooting death of a man that was found in his apartment in Cole Bay. Based on information police released moments ago they said a man was found dead in an apartment on Zozo Moron Drive Cole Bay. Police said the man was shot to death, no further details have been disclosed.

SMN News will update this article when more information becomes available.



