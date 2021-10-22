BREAKING NEWS: RST/TBO searched homes, PJIAE COO house searched. (UPDATED) | SMN NEWS

~ Two suspects arrested.~

PHILIPSBURG/MARIGOT:--- The TBO and RST have been conducting house searches starting early this morning as they investigate a case relating to the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE).

The searches were conducted on the French and Dutch sides of the island. SMN News learned that the home of Chief Operation Officer Michel Hyman home was searched while the home of Rene Guishard was also searched, both of who have been arrested. Guishard is an employee of PJIAE that works at the Tower.

So far no official information was released by the Prosecutors Office.SMN News will ...



