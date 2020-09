PHILIPSBURG:—

Police are busy investigating a shooting at Romeo Drive Middle Region. SMN News learned that the victim was taken to the St. Maarten Medical Center. Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said that police are busy investigating, so far they do not have any information as to who the shooter or victim are.

