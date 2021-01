PHILIPSBURG:—- Information reaching SMN News states that police are busy investigating a case of suicide in the Middle Region area.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha confirmed that a teenager took her life in Middle Region. Josepha said he still does not have the details relating to the first death of 2021.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36492-breaking-news-teenager-commits-suicide.html