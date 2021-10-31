BREAKING NEWS: Two police officers arrested in ongoing investigation. (UPDATED) | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Two police officers have been arrested between last night and this morning in an ongoing investigation.

SMN News learned that a male officer with the title of major in the police force of St. Maarten was arrested Saturday night and the other is a female officer with the title of brigadier was arrested this morning. Sources have identified the officers as Officers Igmar Woodly and Verginia Maxwell.

Both officers are working in the uniform division of the police force. So far KPSM has not released any information on the arrests of its officers.

Police officers were arrested in an ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38933-breaking-news-two-police-officers-arrested-in-ongoing-investigation-updated.html