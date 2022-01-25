Breaking News: Webster property sold by auction. | SMN NEWS

~ Roadblocks will remain intact.~

MARIGOT:--- The property belonging to Rudy Webster has been sold by auction on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022. The information was provided to the Webster families on Tuesday afternoon. According to Rudy Webster he said he was told that his property was sold for Euros 550.000.00

Rudy Webster said in an invited comment that he was informed by the Secretary-General of the Prefecture of Saint Martin.

The Websters began a protest on Monday morning where they blocked the main road to vehicular traffic on Monday which remained in place on Monday evening and ...



