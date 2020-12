MARIGOT:— An unidentified woman in her 40’s died due to a shark attack in Orient Bay during the early afternoon on Thursday. It is understood the woman went out swimming when she was attacked, despite the arrival of the ambulance services the woman’s life could not be saved.

