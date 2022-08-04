Breast Abnormalities Screening Project to be held September 17th 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor in collaboration with the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and the Positive Foundation is pleased to announce the return of our breast abnormalities screening program for women.



This initiative started in 2017, to educate the community about breast abnormalities while empowering women to use key strategies to proactively monitor their health. The program experienced great success prior to COVID-19 and the organizers are excited to relaunch these health screenings with the community’s support. The first event is scheduled to be held on September 17th, plus multiple ...



