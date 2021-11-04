Breast Cancer Awareness month closes off with Dive for Cure. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The “Drive for the Cure” on October 31, 2021, was a fantastic way to close the month-long breast cancer awareness campaign. There was a large turnout for the motorcade which included cancer advocates, survivors, warriors, and supporters from both sides of the island.

The breathtaking motorcade of roaring engines of motorbikes and cars thundered through the streets of St. Maarten decorated with pink flags, balloons, and other decorative items. Participants rode and drove to raise public awareness and in solidarity with many lives touched by cancer. Creatively the Drive for the Cure idea was conceived by emerging our annual ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38987-breast-cancer-awareness-month-closes-off-with-dive-for-cure.html