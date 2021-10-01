Breast Cancer Awareness. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Globally, October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, 2021, the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations have organized several pink events during the month of October aimed at increasing the awareness of breast cancer, The events encompass screening opportunities, education, fundraising, fitness, and awareness activities.

The foundation's kickoff event is the 6th annual Pink Sunset Sail – on Saturday, October 2, 2021, which is organized by Aqua mania Adventures. The Pink Sunset Sail is raising funds through ticket sales and a raffle. Proceeds will go to the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations to help continue their quest to raise



