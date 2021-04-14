Brian Mingo Dismissed as Chief Executive Officer of PJIAE N.V. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. would like to inform the public and all stakeholders that in an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of PJIAE N.V., held on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021, the Shareholder of PJIAE N.V. made the decision to end the services of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Brian Mingo.

The Service Agreement entered by and between PJIAE N.V. and Mr. Mingo will be terminated effective June 6th, 2021; however, Mr. Mingo has been relieved of active duties effective immediately.

The Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Leo van der Meiden, and the ...



