British Virgin Islands premier arrested on cocaine charges in US sting operation. | SMN NEWS

Andrew Fahie is charged with conspiring to import drug into the US and money laundering by the Drug Enforcement Agency



The Guardian

The premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) has been arrested in a sting operation in Miami on charges of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and money laundering.

The BVI governor, John Rankin, confirmed in a statement that Andrew Fahie had been arrested on Thursday morning, saying: “I realize this will be shocking news for people in the territory. And I would call for calm at this time.”

Oleanvine Maynard, the manager director of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40224-british-virgin-islands-premier-arrested-on-cocaine-charges-in-us-sting-operation.html