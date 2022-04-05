Brownbill congratulates Youth Parliament on successful debate. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Chanel Brownbill congratulated organizers of the first Mid-Term Parliamentary debate hosted by IslandGalTing and the Sint Maarten Youth Parliament on March 25th via its various social media platforms. The debate focused on important topics related to parliament since 2020. The debate showcased various factions in parliament giving their take on questions prepared by the youth organizations. "I am proud to see these youth organizations host such important forums.

"Events like these help with informing the community about what is going on in parliament," said MP Brownbill in a press statement on Monday. One of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40076-brownbill-congratulates-youth-parliament-on-successful-debate.html