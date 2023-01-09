Brug resigns from the United Sint Maarten Party. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- United Sint Maarten Party candidate Richinel S.J. Brug, on December 31st, 2022, formally resigned from the United St. Maarten Party (USP). Brug thanked the USP for granting him the opportunity to be a candidate on the list, to work in the cabinet of Minster Rafael Boasman in 2017- 2018, and for the support offered, during election campaign periods from 2014 to 2020. “I have always had political aspirations. Addressing the needs of our people has always been my #1 and only concern. In 2014 when I joined the USP, I honestly believed that we shared the same political ...



