Budget 2025 in parliament next week. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs announced on Wednesday that the 2025 budget was submitted to the Council of Advice at the beginning of November 2024, and it was returned to the government on December 3, 2024. The Ministry of Finance made the necessary recommended changes, and the 2025 budget was approved by the Council of Ministers on December 10th, 2024, and forwarded to the governor of St. Maarten, who would then send it to the Parliament of St. Maarten.

The minister said that the budget process for 2025 started in April 2024. The

government and ministries have been working on this document for months. It is not a document that is drafted within a month, as it must go through various checks and balances,

The intention is to proceed with the 2025 budget in parliament next week. It is expected by May 2025, a budget amendment will be presented to the parliament

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46602-budget-2025-in-parliament-next-week.html