Budget expected in parliament by weekend. | SMN NEWS

~ High budget deficit says Minister of Finance~

PHILIPSBURG: --- The Council of Ministers has approved the 2022 budget confirmed by Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion on Wednesday. The Minister said that the budget will be sent to the parliament of St. Maarten by the end of this week after changes are made with two ministries. This however will increase the deficit that now stands at NAF 128M.

Asked what the current budget deficit is the Minister explained that as of now the deficit stands at NAF 128 M and this is expected to increase by a couple of millions



