Building Our Country: Pivotal Moments by Eugene B. Holiday Governor of Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Fellow Sint Maarteners,

Good Morning,

Introduction

Today, October 10, 2020, we observe the 10th anniversary of Sint Maarten’s Country status.

The tenth anniversary of Country Status is an excellent moment to stop and take stock of our experiences in the past decade and to prepare for the challenges and opportunities for the coming decade.

Today’s observance is a moment to renew our commitment to the goal of Country Status. That is to improve the wellbeing of the people of Sint Maarten.

This morning I address you from this historic location, at the square in the heart of Philipsburg. It ...



