Building the Nation, Investing in our Future, selected theme for Constitution Day 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, on behalf of the Council of Ministers, invites the people of Sint Maarten to take part in the Virtual Commemoration of Constitution Day 2021 under the theme “Building the Nation, Investing in our Future”, on October 11th, 2021 at 10:00 am via SXMGOV Facebook & YouTube pages.

The Department of Culture has been charged with organizing the activities for the celebration of Constitution Day 2021. Initially, this celebration was slated to be a live event but plans were amended due to the increased COVID-19 active cases, thus this year’s ceremony will take place ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38737-building-the-nation-investing-in-our-future-selected-theme-for-constitution-day-2021.html