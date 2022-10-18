Buncamper reacts to advice from Council of Advice to Parliament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On June 3rd, 2022, I presented a compelling and detailed analysis to the Parliament of Sint Maarten identifying how article 50 sub 2b of our Constitution has proven to be in violation of International Treaties and specifically Human Rights of a higher order, to which Sint Maarten is bound.

These international treaties and human rights as such out-rank article 50 sub 2b of the Sint Maarten Constitution in the legal hierarchy and render the application of article 50 sub 2b of the Sint Maarten Constitution moot, under the given circumstances.

Article 50 sub 2b of our Constitution regulates the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41563-buncamper-reacts-to-advice-from-council-of-advice-to-parliament.html