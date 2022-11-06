Burna Boy Concert Postponed Until Further Notice. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The organizers of the greatly anticipated Burna Boy concert slated for Saturday, November 5, 2022, were faced with no choice but to postpone the show until further notice.

At 10:45 pm, StoneHouse Believe promoters officially announced that due to the terrible weather conditions which continue to cause dangerous flooding all over the island, the joint decision was taken to postpone the show until further notice for the safety of all performers and above all, local attendees.

Persons who purchased tickets online or in person are being asked to hold on to their tickets.



