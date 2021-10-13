Business Closure Extended to 1 A.M. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, October 13th; The Ministers of TEATT and VSA held a meeting with nightlife business owners to discuss protocols and business closing hours moving forward.

During discussions, both Ministers agreed to extend the hours of nightlife for businesses to 1 A.M. The extension will go into effect on Friday, October 15th leading into 1 AM on October 16th. The Ministers stressed the importance of health protocols and thorough screening, which will require persons to show proof of being fully vaccinated or having proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in order to enter establishments.

