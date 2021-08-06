Business closure moves to 11pm as of Monday August 9th. | SMN NEWS

~ MOI signed with business owners, new protocols for nightclubs, casinos, and other nightlife.~

PHILIPSBURG:— Businesses will start closing their doors as of 11 pm as of Monday, August 9th, 2021, due to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases announced Minister of VSA Omar Ottley.

Ottley held a meeting on Thursday with the owners of nightlife, clubs, business owners, beach bar owners, directors, and managers, where a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) was signed.

Parties agreed that they will scale back their opening hours for a period of two weeks, during which time arrangements can be made to put in ...



