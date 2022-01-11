Business Hours to scale back to 11pm as of Wednesday. | SMN NEWS

~ French side Curfew begins at 11 pm.~

MARIGOT:--- Due to the very significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, the Prefet Serge GOUTEYRON decided, jointly with the Sint Maarten authorities to advance the curfew from Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The situation will then be assessed based on the observed health trends.

Travel between these times will be prohibited except on the presentation of a derogatory certificate personal or professional. Certificates can be generated using the following link by clicking

