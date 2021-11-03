Business to open until 3 am as of Friday. | SMN NEWS

~ Businesses closed on November 11th~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Economic Affairs (TEATT) Roger Lawrence announced on Wednesday that businesses will be allowed to reopen until 3 am on Friday, November 5th, 2021. The Minister said the decision to reopen until 3 am was done in conjunction with the Minister of Labor and Health Omar Ottley. The extended reopening will be done ensuring that all necessary precautions and firm protocols are in place are in effect.

The Minister also announced that all businesses will remain closed on November 11th as the country celebrates St. Maarten/ St. Martins Day."

Source: Souliga ...



