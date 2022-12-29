Businessmen in Philipsburg and Simpson bay are being urged to be vigilant during these busy days. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police Force of St. Maarten has been busy implementing the end-of-the-year security plan.

Coordinated actions are being taken during the busy period of the year when several cruise ships are in Philipsburg.

With this goes also the request to the business community in Philipsburg and in Simpson Bay to keep an eye out for criminals who might take the opportunity to cause damage to the economy of St. Maarten during this busy time.

Meanwhile, the police force takes this opportunity to thank all does who assisted during the arrest of a suspect of theft today.

