BVI and UNDP continue Collaboration on COVID- 19 Response & Resilience. | SMN NEWS

Premier and Minister of Finance, Hon. Andrew A. Fahie, and newly appointed UNDP Resident Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Ms. Valerie Cliff, have discussed continued collaboration between the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and UNDP on COVID-19 response, sustainable development, resilience of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during a virtual meeting on 13th July 2021.

At the virtual meeting, Premier Fahie received the credentials of Ms. Cliff who updated him on the BVI's current participation in UNDP's Future Tourism (FUT-Tourism) project, among other things. The FUT-Tourism project is currently providing



